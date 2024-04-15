Farmers to avoid BJP leaders: KMSC

Tarn Taran, April 14
The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, with focus on grassroots farmers and farm workers, held a meeting at Piddi and Alowal villages here on Sunday. During the meeting, they warned the BJP leaders against visiting people to seek their votes for the LS election.
While addressing the gathering, KMSC state leader Satnam Singh Pannu, district president Satnam Singh Manochahal, Jasbir Singh and other leaders called upon the workers of the farmers’ body to paste banners and posters of the questions to be answered from BJP leaders when they visit them during canvassing. The leaders urged the farmers to boycott those persons who work for the BJP in the villages.
They said BJP leaders should not come to villagers to seek their votes as it has no right to seek their votes as the Centre has totally ignored their voice at the Shambhu border and now the farmers would avoid the party leaders. They said now the BJP would have to tell them farmers why Shubhkaran Singh was shot dead. — OC
The workers of the committee also held a meeting at Alowal and Gurdwara Baba Sidhana, Chabal village, and called upon the farmers and the workers to stay united against the BJP and its allies who visit them to seek their votes.
