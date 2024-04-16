Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi offers prayers at Golden Temple

Amritsar, April 15
Immediately after the Congress announced former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as its nominee for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat, he came here to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple. He was accompanied by senior Congress leader Pargat Singh and other party leaders from the Doaba region.
Talking to waiting media persons outside the Golden Temple, he said the Congress party chose him to do ‘Sewa’ from the Jalandhar seat and for this he came to say thanks to the Guru Sahib. He said as a ‘Sewak’, he will go to ‘Malka’ (masters) in Doaba”.
Quoting the friendship of Sudama and Bhagwan Krishna, he said he was a Sudama and natives of Doaba would take care of him like Bhagwan Krishna. He refused to comment on the objections being raised by the Chaudhary family against his candidature and added that he was standing at the holiest Sikh shrine.
Responding to another query, he said he has been serving people of the state from different places. From Kharar, he went to contest at Chamkaur Sahib and was elected as an Independent from there.
