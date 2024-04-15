Four held with illicit liquor in separate cases

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 14

The city police have arrested two persons with 26 litres of illicit liquor in Kale Ghanupur area here on Saturday. They were identified as Jagtar Singh and Jasbir Singh, both residents of Makhi Mohalla at Kale village falling under the Chheharta police station here.

Assistant Sub Inspector Tejvir Singh posted at the Kale Ghanupur police chowki said a police team headed by him was present near Fateh Farm Colony in Kale Ghanupur village when they noticed two persons coming through a broken wall of Max City. Carrying polythene bags, they were going towards Makhi Mohalla.

He said the police team signalled them to stop but they tried to flee after leaving the polythene bags containing plastic containers. However, they were intercepted and arrested by the police. When searched, they found illicit liquor in plastic cans.

“The container carried by Jagtar Singh contained over 14 litres while Jasbir Singh was carrying over 12 litres of illicit liquor. They police have registered a case under the Excise Act against them and a further probe was on.

Similarly, the Beas police arrested Lovepreet Singh of Gaggrewal village with over 17 litres of illicit liquor. He was travelling on a bike when a police team signalled him to stop at a police naka. The accused tried to flee after taking a U-turn but was intercepted by the police team. He was carrying a plastic can containing the illicit liquor.

In the third case, the Ramdas police arrested Gursewak Singh of Chaharpur village with 20 bottles of illegal liquor.

