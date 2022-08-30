GNDU's research scholars meet minorities panel chairperson

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 29

A delegation of Research Scholars’ Union of GNDU, led by president Jatinder Veer Singh (Department of Pharmacy) met Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairperson, National Commission for Minorities, to submit their demand letter. The union has been raising some issues regarding the renewal of UGC (UPE) scholarship, equal work equal pay and increase of research grants for scholars.

“We talked to him for over an hour and discussed various issues pertaining to research scholars, especially those belonging to marginalized community. UGC (UPE) Fellowship, which was available to the university, needs to be renewed. Maulana Azad National Fellowship has been delayed for about nine months, causing an abrupt halt of career for MPhil and PhD scholars in various universities across India. Since it’s a fellowship meant for minorities, the issue needs immediate attention,” informed Jatinder.

The scholars also discussed equal pay for equal work by the UGC through implementation.

“We demand that the UGC implement equal work equal pay, minimum salary of Rs 58,600 per month to professors engaged on contractual posts, who have done PhD, RJNF (Rajiv Gandhi National Fellowship) must be increased, increase in research grants to GNDU and government universities of Punjab,” informed Jatinder. Although Iqbal assured them that their demands would be looked into, the union members said they had written to the UGC in this regard as well and will be meeting officials as well.

