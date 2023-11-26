Govt might withdraw subsidy on e-autos: Amritsar MC Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 25

The municipal corporation’s drive to convince the owners of diesel-operated autos to switch to e-autos may be hit as the government might withdraw the subsidy on the e-autos being given under the Smart City Project.

The MC Commissioner has asked diesel auto-rickshaw drivers to avail the benefit before the subsidy of Rs 1.40 lakh is withdrawn by the government. In a recent meeting, Amritsar Smart City CEO and MC Commissioner Rahul appealed to all diesel auto drivers operating in the city to avail the benefit of subsidy to replace their old three-wheelers with e-autos under the government-sponsored project.

Around 600 diesel auto-rickshaw drivers have taken the benefit of the subsidy and are successfully driving e-autos.

“It has come to my notice that now leaders of old diesel auto-rickshaw driver unions are switching to e-autos by taking advantage of the subsidy and facilities provided under the project. In the last few days, apart from other union leaders, president Tirth Singh Kohali has also purchased an e-auto. He has urged other diesel auto drivers to buy e-autos. Cash subsidy is being given. Apart from this, benefits of other public welfare schemes are being given to e-auto drivers,” said the MC Commissioner.

The MC Commissioner further said city dwellers also prefer to ride on e-autos instead of diesel three-wheelers as these vehicles neither create pollution nor any sound and offer a joyful ride to passengers. Besides, these electric autos are equipped with a GPS tracker which helps in keeping passengers and their luggage safe.