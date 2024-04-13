Gurdaspur Diary: Cycling their way to good health

Batala: He who has health, has hope; and he who has hope, has everything. This Arabian proverb is understood better than anyone else by Woodstock Public School, Batala. It was among the few schools that celebrated World Health Day on Sunday. The school held a function to commemorate the event. The staff and students took part in the proceedings with verve and vigour. Chairperson Dr Satinder Kaur Nijjar organised a cycle rally for students to emphasise the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle through pedalling. Principal Ancy had planned and executed the proceedings to a nicety. On her part, Dr Nijjar said, “I am a doctor and in a doctor’s book, a good laugh, some exercise, a bit of pedalling and decent sleep are the best cures. Actually, we do not value the virtues of good health until sickness arrives at our door. It is only then that we run helter-skelter to find a good balance in life by maintaining good health. I opted to include cycling as it improves your health, happiness, relationships and much more. I always tell my students that people who cycle for 30 minutes, five days a week, take about half as many sick days as those who do not exercise. As a physician, I can safely say that those who cycle regularly are at a significantly lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease, diabetes, all types of cancer, high blood pressure and obesity. I possess a mountain of scientific evidence which points towards cycling as a stress-busting activity.” It is genuinely hoped that next year, more educational institutions become participants in the events held to commemorate the World Health Day.

Inspirational celluloid tale to motivate slum kids

The 70 odd slum children studying in the Preliminary Education Centre being run at Maan Kaur village by Romesh Mahajan were delighted when they were told that the Hindi movie ‘12th Fail’ will be screened for them. On Thursday, a few technicians walked in with a computer and a large screen and within minutes, the children got engrossed in watching the movie.

Slum area children of Preliminary Education Centre.

It is an inspirational, captivating and thought provoking tale of a man who triumphs against all odds. It is also a story of hope and resilience as it shows how the protagonist overcomes poverty and corruption to negotiate the civil services exam of the country. The two teachers at the centre, Ms Ashu and Ms Manjit Kaur, also deserve accolades as they have been imparting education with dedication and discipline. Notably, SSP Harish Dayama and his wife Amrit Singh, an IAS officer, have been donating liberally to the cause of providing a good life to these children who hail from the lower strata of society. Their parents, all of them being rag-pickers or beggars, cannot afford to have two square meals a day, leave alone providing their children with decent education. Here, Mahajan steps in. He shells out Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 on providing facilities and necessary infrastructure to educate the kids. “God has bestowed upon me the duty of educating these kids who otherwise would have been busy asking for alms at the railway station and bus stand. I believe in the adage that if you give a fish to a child, he will get over his day’s hunger pangs. But if you teach him how to catch a fish, he will be able to feed his future generations,” said Mahajan. (Ravi Dhaliwal)

