Hans Raj Hans out to campaign for BJP in Amritsar district

Amritsar, February 9
Famous Sufi singer and Rajya Sabha member Hans Raj Hans campaigned for BJP-Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) candidates in the district on Wednesday.
He campaigned in the East, West and Centre constituencies, but did not participate in the programme organised in the North constituency as he left for Jalandhar.
Firstly, he took part at a roadshow in Verka, which falls in Amritsar East and campaigned in favour of BJP candidate Jagmohan Singh Raju, a retired bureaucrat of Tamil Nadu. After this, he campaigned for Kumar Amit in West and sought votes for Dr Ram Chawla in the Central. A roadshow was also held in which BJP workers also participated.
He said although he had come to perform his political duty, his prime objective was to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple. He asserted that people were giving full support to the BJP and the alliance will win the election.
In the evening, a programme was organised at the Housing Board Colony in favour of candidate Sukhminder Singh Pintu in North. However, Hans could not make it to the rally. BJP district president Suresh Mahajan said the singer got an emergency call and he left for Jalandhar.
