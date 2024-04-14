Health check-up camp today

Amritsar, April 13
To mark the festival of Baisakhi, Ivy Hospital here is organising a free mega health check-up camp here on April 14.
The camp will be held from 10 am to 3 pm where free consultation across 16 health specialties and free tests of ECG, vital testing, blood sugar and bone density would be done.
The dietary consultation, screening ECHO and physiotherapy consultation will also be provided free of cost. There would be a special discount of Rs 2,000 on the booking of angiography and 20 per cent discount on all laboratory and radiology services.
