High Court Judge visits Gurdaspur Central Jail, interacts with prisoners

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, March 10

Mahabir Singh Sindhu, Punjab and Haryana High Court Judge, visited the Gurdaspur central jail and interacted with under-trials and convicts here today.

Sindhu was accompanied by Rajinder Aggarwal, Gurdaspur District and Sessions Judge, Sumit Bhalla, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, Rajesh Ahluwalia, Chief Judicial Magistrate and ADC (General) Subhash Chander. He is also the administrative judge of Gurdaspur Sessions Division.

During his two-hour visit to the prison, Judge Sindhu checked both the men and women barracks, langar hall, chakki and the hospital located within the jail premises.

He heard the problems of the inmates and assured them that a resolution to these would be found soon. Later, he inspected the courts in the judicial complex.

