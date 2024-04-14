Illegal constructions resume as MC staff busy with poll duty

Amritsar, April 13

Construction has resumed at various sites where the Amritsar Municipal Corporation had stopped the raising of partially demolished buildings, alleged a local activist. Suresh Kumar Sharma, former district president of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claimed that the MC staff is busy with election duties while the construction mafia is active in the city, taking advantage of the situation.

Sharma has written to the state government stating that construction of multi-storied commercial buildings is going on at various sites in the city. “Construction of a multi-storied building has started at Putlighar Chowk a few months ago without the approval of the competent authority and the construction of two floors was completed illegally. The MC had stopped the construction but now again the builder of the illegal building has made preparations to construct the third floor. More than 10 reminders have been given after filing a complaint with the Municipal Commissioner in this regard, but under the pressure of a political leader of the West constituency, no action has been taken,” alleged Sharma.

“I have requested to Minister for Local Government, Balkar Singh, to take notice of the matter and initiate an inquiry in this regard,” he added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP