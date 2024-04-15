India-Australia Youth Cup 2024 inaugurated

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 14

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori inaugurated the India-Australia Youth Cup 2024 being organised by the Madan Lal Cricket Academy (India) along with Adams Cricket (Australia) here on Sunday.

After inaugurating the tournament, Thori said participation of cricket academies across Punjab will give good exposure to the players from this region.

Matches will commence from tomorrow and will conclude on April 24. Cricket matches of junior players will be held at Amandeep Cricket Academy, in which the teams of Madan Lal Cricket Academy, Delhi and Ludhiana will participate.

Local players who perform well in the tournament will also get a chance to travel to Australia to play in the tournament later this year in September. Former international cricketer Madan Lal and Amritsar Games Association honorary secretary IS Bajwa were also present on the occasion.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Australia #Cricket