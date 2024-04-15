India-Australia Youth Cup 2024 inaugurated

Amritsar, April 14
Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori inaugurated the India-Australia Youth Cup 2024 being organised by the Madan Lal Cricket Academy (India) along with Adams Cricket (Australia) here on Sunday.
After inaugurating the tournament, Thori said participation of cricket academies across Punjab will give good exposure to the players from this region.
Matches will commence from tomorrow and will conclude on April 24. Cricket matches of junior players will be held at Amandeep Cricket Academy, in which the teams of Madan Lal Cricket Academy, Delhi and Ludhiana will participate.
Local players who perform well in the tournament will also get a chance to travel to Australia to play in the tournament later this year in September. Former international cricketer Madan Lal and Amritsar Games Association honorary secretary IS Bajwa were also present on the occasion.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Days after attack on consulate, Iran fires 300 drones, missiles at Israel
99% shots thwarted: Israel; G7 condemns ‘brazen attack’ | Bi...
Iran-Israel crisis tests India’s diplomacy
New Delhi finds itself in a delicate spot to do the balancin...
It’s official, Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi to fight from Jalandhar
Congress’s Punjab list of 6 out, Dharamvira picked for Patia...
Pro-poor, anti-graft push in BJP’s sop-free manifesto
Simultaneous polls, UCC, CAA promised | NRC, MSP skipped