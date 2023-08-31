Inspector held for embezzlement of Rs 1.24 cr wheat

Tarn Taran, August 30
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested Pungrain inspector (Grade-1) Bikramjit Singh on Wednesday on the charge of embezzlement in wheat stock and causing losses over Rs 1.24 crore to the state exchequer during his posting as Pungrain godowns in-charge at Khadoor Sahib in Tarn Taran district.
The suspect was presently posted in Gurdaspur and had been placed under suspension. A VB spokesperson said the technical team had conducted a surprise inspection at Pungrain godowns in Khadoor Sahib and found 989 quintals of wheat worth Rs 1.24 crore missing from the stock stored in godowns from 2019 to 2021.
The spokesman said a case had been registered against the inspector at the VB police station, Amritsar Range. He said investigation was in progress to find moveable and immoveable properties of the suspect.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA leaders to meet today, seat-sharing, CMP on agenda
28 parties to attend; Opposition alliance says it has many P...
England to roll out world's first 7-minute cancer treatment jab
Atezolizumab - made by Genentech, a Roche company - is an im...
On Raksha Bandhan, brother sentenced to 20 years jail for raping sister
The man was earlier convicted by the Malkangiri special judg...
India-made Mahendragiri warship to be launched in Mumbai tomorrow
Set to be fifth launch in 15 months