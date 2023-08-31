Inspector held for embezzlement of Rs 1.24 cr wheat

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 30

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested Pungrain inspector (Grade-1) Bikramjit Singh on Wednesday on the charge of embezzlement in wheat stock and causing losses over Rs 1.24 crore to the state exchequer during his posting as Pungrain godowns in-charge at Khadoor Sahib in Tarn Taran district.

The suspect was presently posted in Gurdaspur and had been placed under suspension. A VB spokesperson said the technical team had conducted a surprise inspection at Pungrain godowns in Khadoor Sahib and found 989 quintals of wheat worth Rs 1.24 crore missing from the stock stored in godowns from 2019 to 2021.

The spokesman said a case had been registered against the inspector at the VB police station, Amritsar Range. He said investigation was in progress to find moveable and immoveable properties of the suspect.

