 Mumbai court convicts four accused, acquits 10 others in 2015 Malvani hooch tragedy : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Mumbai court convicts four accused, acquits 10 others in 2015 Malvani hooch tragedy

Mumbai court convicts four accused, acquits 10 others in 2015 Malvani hooch tragedy

More than 100 people had lost their lives after consuming spurious liquor in Mumbai’s Malvani area in June 2015

Mumbai court convicts four accused, acquits 10 others in 2015 Malvani hooch tragedy

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Mumbai, April 28

A sessions court on Monday convicted four accused and acquitted 10 others in the 2015 hooch tragedy, in which more than 100 people lost their lives in Mumbai’s Malvani area.

Additional sessions judge Swapnil Tawshikar found the accused, Raju Tapkar, Donald Patel, Francis D’mello and Mansoor Khan, guilty of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other relevant charges under the Indian Penal Code and Bombay Prohibition Act.

The court will hear the prosecution and defence arguments on sentencing on May 6.

More than 100 people died after consuming spurious liquor in the Lakshmi Nagar slum at Malvani in the western suburb of Malad in June 2015.

The judge, while pronouncing the order, held that “there was a marathon of evidence in the case and then a marathon final arguments”.

The tragic incident had caused the death of 106 persons and injuries to around 75, including permanent loss of eyesight, the court noted.

While the prosecution argued that all the accused persons were involved in a criminal conspiracy, the court held that the examination of nearly 240 witnesses did not define a clear chain of evidence.

The prosecution had failed to prove the involvement of all the accused in the criminal conspiracy, it said.

During the trial, special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat informed the court that at the outset, the deaths of people by consuming spurious illicit liquor in the state is a rearrest of the rear case since only one or two such deaths have occurred in the last two decades in Maharashtra.

The prosecution had examined a witness who helped Tapkar sell the hooch, while a few other witnesses who deposed in the case had consumed the liquor in the den of one of the accused persons.

The prosecution also submitted the dying declaration of one of the victims and the deposition of victims who lost their eyesight in the tragedy.

There were 16 accused in the case, one of whom died during the trial, and one remains absconding.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Raja Warring to contest againt BJP's Ravneet Bitu from Ludhiana; Congress announces 4 more candidates for Punjab

2
Diaspora

‘Sikh values are Canadian values’: PM Trudeau marks Khalsa day in Toronto amid pro-Khalistan chants

3
Haryana

Divisional Commissioner files plaint against Khemka for targeting Modi

4
World

Russian ex-spy mastered art of 'sexpionage' only to realise she 'sex trafficked self' by being 'brainwashed'

5
Entertainment

Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’

6
Punjab

Amritpal may cut into Valtoha’s vote share in Khadoor Sahib

7
Entertainment

Arijit Singh fails to recognise Pakistani actor Mahira Khan during his Dubai concert, apologises to her

8
Delhi

Excise policy case: If Kejriwal doesn't appear on summons, he can't take defence that his statement wasn't recorded, says Supreme Court

9
World

Days after putting off India visit, Elon Musk visits China as Tesla seeks self-driving technology rollout

10
Punjab

Congress looks to pit Warring against Bittu in Ludhiana

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

India summons Canadian diplomat over raising of pro-Khalistan slogans at event attended by PM Justin Trudeau

India summons Canadian deputy envoy over pro-Khalistan slogans at event attended by PM Justin Trudeau

Ministry of External Affairs describes the raising of slogan...

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy summoned by Delhi Police to join probe in Amit Shah’s doctored video case

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy summoned by Delhi Police to join probe in Amit Shah’s 'doctored' video case

Revanth Reddy says he will not be afraid about notice over p...

Supreme Court stays CBI probe into West Bengal government officials' role in teacher recruitment scam

Supreme Court stays CBI probe into West Bengal government officials' role in teacher recruitment scam

The top court, however, refused to stay for now cancellation...

No CM can remain absent for long, it’s against national interest: Delhi High Court on Arvind Kejriwal

No CM can remain absent for long, it’s against national interest: Delhi High Court on Arvind Kejriwal

High Court says Kejriwal’s absence cannot allow students to ...

Indore Lok Sabha seat Congress nominee Akshay Bam withdraws candidature

After Surat setback, Congress faces Indore ignominy as Lok Sabha candidate Akshay Bam withdraws nomination

The Congress says there is a 'threat to democracy' and wonde...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Tourism offices run from leased, rented spaces as dept’s prime properties sold off

Amritsar: Tourism offices run from leased, rented spaces as dept’s prime properties sold off

Include stray dog issue in poll manifesto: Residents to candidates

Post conclusion of events, organisers leave heaps of garbage at public places

Amritsar MC sanitation workers’ demands to be fulfilled

Residents to protest dumping of waste into Tung Dhab drain

INDIA VOTES 2024: Main rivals slug it out on social media platforms

INDIA VOTES 2024: Main rivals in Chandigarh slug it out on social media platforms

Chandigarh: Ex-MC poll coordinator of Congress now bats for BJP

What BJP did with ‘4-engine’ govt in 10 years, asks Manish Tewari

Congress wants to get power with false promises: Sanjay Tandon

Congress leaders join BJP with scores of workers

No CM can remain absent for long, it’s against national interest: Delhi High Court on Arvind Kejriwal

No CM can remain absent for long, it’s against national interest: Delhi High Court on Arvind Kejriwal

Excise policy case: If Kejriwal doesn't appear on summons, he can't take defence that his statement wasn't recorded, says Supreme Court

Arvind Kejriwal will remain Delhi CM, says AAP after High Court’s observations on absence

Sunita Kejriwal, Atishi meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail

Arvind Kejriwal asks Atishi to ensure there is no water shortage in Delhi, says AAP

3 drug peddlers arrested, 48 kg heroin seized in Jalandhar

Jalandhar Commissionerate Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, seize 48 kg heroin; bust international syndicate

Pilgrim’s progress for candidates as religion dominates poll discourse

Over 2.90 lakh MT wheat procured from mandis

SDM reviews wheat procurement

Hit by car, man dies

CM Mann holds roadshow, campaigns for Parashar

CM Mann holds roadshow, campaigns for Parashar

Vendors seek accountability of candidates on promises

High lemon price leaves a sour taste

No respite from traffic bottlenecks on roads in old city areas

Health employee absent from duty but drawing salary

Intellectual Property Day celebrated at university in Patiala

Intellectual Property Day celebrated at university in Patiala

Motorcycle-borne persons attack SAD BC wing chief

Deposit licensed weapons by May 6, says ADM