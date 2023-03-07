ITBP jawan falls to death during scuffle in hospital in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 6

In a freak accident, an ITBP jawan lost his life and another person was seriously injured when they fell off the second floor after breaking open the door of a dismantled elevator at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital here this afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Rajbir Singh of Chajjalwadi village. An ITBP jawan posted in Delhi, Rajbir had come to the hospital to deliver food to his brother who is employed with the Punjab Police and was deputed at the hospital.

The injured has been identified as Satinder Singh of Mustafabad whose wife had given birth to a child at the hospital a few days ago. Though the police have got no footage of the incident as there were no CCTV cameras outside the elevator or inside the elevator.

However, eyewitnesses said a heated argument started between the two inside the elevator. The eyewitnesses reported that as both started fighting with each other, they got out of the lift on the second floor hitting the door of an abandoned lift adjacent to the one they had come out of.

The impact of their hitting the door was so powerful that the door of the abandoned lift was broken, leading to their fall. While Rajbir was killed on the spot, Satinder sustained serious injuries.

Senior police officials, who reached the place, stated that the matter was being investigated and a case would be registered soon.

Had come to deliver food for brother

An ITBP jawan posted in Delhi, Rajbir Singh had come to the hospital to deliver food to his brother who is employed with the Punjab Police and was deputed at the hospital. The other person injured in the clash has been identified as Satinder Singh of Mustafabad whose wife had given birth to a child at the hospital a few days ago.