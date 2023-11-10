Khadoor Sahib school holds prize distribution function

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 9

Nishan-E-Sikhi International School, Khadoor Sahib, organised its seventh annual prize distribution function on Thursday in which Justice Harminder Singh Madaan (retd.) of the Punjab and Haryana High Court was the chief guest. Priya Sood, District and Sessions Judge, Tarn Taran, and Gurpreet Kaur, Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate, Khadoor Sahib, were also present on the occasion.

The students presented nukkad natak, song on mother tongue Punjabi, historical play Jassa Singh Ramgharia, choreography, bhangra, etc. Principal Amarjit Singh read the annual report in which the achievements of the school were explained. Prizes were distributed to students who excelled in academics.

The chief guest, Madaan, appreciated the efforts being made by Baba Sewa Singh, patron of the institution, in the field of environment, education and for giving importance to Punjabi language. On the occasion, Avtar Singh Bajwa, Waryam Singh, Baba Baldev Singh, directors, parents of children, school staff and students were also present.

