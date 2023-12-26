Low visibility due to fog leads to 10-vehicle pile-up at Beas

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 25

At least 10 vehicles were involved in a pile-up near Beas township on the Amritsar-Jalandhar national highway on Monday morning due to low visibility caused by the dense fog cover over the region. A truck laden with cement bags fell off the flyover during the pile-up.

Though no major injuries have been reported by the occupants of the vehicles, the incident caused a major traffic jam on the highway. A driver of an ill-fated vehicle stated that they were going to the airport from Jalandhar when their vehicle rammed into a car. “As we were still figuring out what had happened, within a few seconds, another car hit us from the rear,” he said.

With the weatherman predicting foggy days ahead, commuting would remain a difficult task fraught with risks for the residents during the next few days. It was only after 10.30 am that the fog started receding in the city. However, residents of rural areas were not so lucky as they did not get any respite from foggy conditions.

Joginder Singh, a retired roadways bus driver, said, “Driving in dense fog is a big challenge, which requires one to remain extra-cautious.” He said the drivers should maintain a safe distance while driving behind a vehicle and avoid overtaking those going ahead of them. The drivers must drive not only at slow speed but also with caution on unfamiliar roads.

Meanwhile, fog has further intensified the impact of the cold. However, agriculture experts stated that low temperature at this time of the year was good for the wheat crop as it would encourage tillering. The experts have also advised the farmers to take care of their animals during the cold.