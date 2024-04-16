Man held with contraband, revolver

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 15

CIA staff have arrested a drug peddler with commercial quantity of contraband and a country-made pistol. He was identified as Jagjit Singh of Neshta village in Attari, now residing at Harkrishan Nagar, Kale Road, falling under the Chheharta police station here.

SI Balwinder Singh of CIA staff-2 said he along with his team was present near Government Senior Secondary School in Guru Ki Wadali and checking vehicles when they saw a scooter-borne person coming. However, on seeing the police party, he suddenly took a U-turn. But he was arrested by the police team. He tried to throw away a polythene, but it was seized which was later found to be carrying heroin.

“The police have seized 50-gm heroin from him and also impounded his scooter (PB-02-EF-8830). During search, the police also recovered a .32 bore revolver along with three bullets,” he said, adding that he could not produce the documents regarding the weapon.

The police also recovered 20-gm heroin from the possession of Karan of Ram Tirath Road in a separate incident.

