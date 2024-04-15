Minor girl raped, youth booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 14

Gharinda police have booked a youth for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Khaparkheri village here two days ago. The accused was identified as Sonu, a vegetable vendor of the same village.

The victim told the police that on Friday, she had gone to former Sarpanch Lakhbir Singh’s shop to buy vegetables for home. She said Sonu, who works at the shop, allegedly took her inside the house for buying fresh vegetables and raped her. She said her cousin Roshan came there while looking for her and she returned home with him.

She said she was frightened after the incident and did not tell anyone about this at that time. Later, she narrated her ordeal to her grandmother and had now lodged a complaint with the police.

Gharinda police said that a case under Section 376 of IPC and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered against Sonu.

