Miscreants snatch mobile from girl in Patti

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran, September 12

Two motorcycle-borne youths snatched a mobile phone from a girl student at Guru Nanak Colony at Patti in Tarn Taran district.

Two girl students were returning from an IELTS centre through a narrow street of Guru Nanak Colony around 3 pm when two snatchers came from the opposite side. One of miscreants, riding pillion, alighted from the bike and attacked one of the girls. The girl lay down and started crying to protect her. The other girl got panicked. The accused snatched her phone and fled the spot. The girls tried to chase the bikers, but did not succeed.

The video footage of the incident went viral on social media. Residents demanded strict action against crime on roads and streets.

“Residents of Patti are already worried over street crime and drug addiction, but there is no action by the police,” said Gurvinder Singh, a resident.

