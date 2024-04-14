NGO takes up issues faced by inmates of de-addiction centres

Amritsar, April 12
Raising issues regarding its functioning, members of Voice of Amritsar, an NGO, held a meeting of the governing body of Government De-addiction Centres in Amritsar. VOA is part of the governing body of Government De-addiction Centres. The members raised issues related to security, building maintenance, landscaping, funding, and more.
The delegation led by VOA president Indu Aurora also discussed possible collaboration for community engagement with inmates of de-addiction centres. “The meeting was held to discuss issues like general cleanliness, facilities and engagement for inmates of the de-addiction centres run by government near Government Medical College and Ram Tirth. The centre officials approached us to initiate diet and nutrition programmes, counselling workshops and other activities through our network of members,” she said.
The centre’s administration has been trying to initiate community collaboration to increase participation and rehabilitation of inmates. VOA is also looking to collaborate with doctors and wellness experts to provide holistic support to the inmates.
