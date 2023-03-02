'Nishan-e-Sikhi' released

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 1

Under the patronage of its head Baba Sewa Singh, kar sewa sect Khadoor Sahib organised a congregation in the memory of the religious personalities who had dedicated their lives for religious activities.

Ardas was performed after the bhog of Sri Akhand Path of Sri Guru Granth Sahib at the congregation. A large number of devotees of nearby villages and the representatives of different kar sewa sects attended the congregation.

Students of ‘Nishan-e-Sikhi’ performed Gurbani Kirtan on the occasion. ‘Nishan-e-Sikhi’ magazine was also released at the congregation.