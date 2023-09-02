No progress in Baba Bakala murder case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 1

The police have failed to arrest the armed accused who shot dead a man, identified as Kamaljot Singh (35), a resident of Ghuman in Gurdaspur district, in Baba Bakala area here on Wednesday night. The victim along with his friend had gone to pay obeisance at the Baba Bakala gurdwara on the occasion of Rakhar Punia fair.

The police had booked two persons — Himmat Singh of Mallowali Cheema and Ravinder Singh of Padde village in Ghuman in Gurdaspur for the murder.

Joga Singh, father of the victim, told the police that Kamaljot Singh along with Baljinder Singh had gone to Baba Bakala Sahib to pay obeisance. He said at around 11.55pm he got a call that Himmat Singh and Ravinder had been shot him. They were taking him to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

