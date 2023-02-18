Notorious criminal, accomplice held after hot chase in Amritsar; arms seized

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 17

After a hot chase of around half an hour, the police arrested a notorious criminal along with his accomplice on 88-foot road here on Friday. The police recovered a country-made weapon and seven live bullets from them.

A CCTV grab of the incident in Amritsar on Friday. Tribune Photo

The criminals have been identified as Arshjot Singh alias Ghuggi of Taharpur village falling under the Mattewal police station and Avinash of Boba Basti in Mustafabad area on Batala road. While Arshjot had five criminal cases including that of murder bid, NDPS and Arms Act registered against him, Avinash had none.

Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh said the police got a tip-off that two unidentified persons with weapons were roaming in 88-foot road area in a car (PB-17-C-5440). Following this, the police set up a checkpoint and signalled the car to stop.

However, instead of stopping the car, the accused sped away from the spot. It hit several vehicles on the way while police parties started a chase to nab them. The accused entered a street, but their car stuck in it. The duo fled away leaving the car behind. The police teams chased and arrest them recovering a country-made .32 bore pistol from their possession.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) Varinder Singh Khosa said Arshjot had five criminal cases registered at the Mattewal, Adampur, Division C and Islamabad police stations. He said his backward and forward links were being ascertained. They would be produced in a court tomorrow.