Ornaments worth Rs 8 lakh stolen from jeweller’s shop

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 17

Gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 8 lakh were stolen from a jeweller’s shop — Udham Singh Hardeeep Singh Saraf — on Saturday night. The shop is located in the Adda Bazaar of the town. Charanjit Singh, owner of the shop, said 8 kg of silver and five tola gold ornaments were stolen by thieves.

The shop has one main door. The door locks were left untouched by thieves. There was no opening in the back wall of the shop. However, Charanjit Singh failed to tell how thieves managed to entered his shop.

The police have initiated a probe to find culprits. Inspector Sushil Kumar, Station House Officer, city police station, said investigation into the matter was in progress.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran