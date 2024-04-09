Over Rs 45 lakh fine recovered from train passengers travelling without tickets in Amritsar

Amritsar, April 8
The Northern Railway’s Ferozepur division has earned Rs 3.17 crore revenue, including over Rs 45 lakh at the Amritsar railway station, from ticketless passengers.
To stop the trend of unauthorised travel in trains, teams of the division are holding continuous ticket checking drives in trains. A total of 32,573 passengers were found travelling without tickets or irregularly during checking in trains in the month of March. An amount of Rs 3.17 crore was collected as fine from such passengers. The Ferozepur division has collected approximately Rs 38.42 crore fine from ticketless passengers in last fiscal that ended on March 31.
The ticket checking campaign will continue in the division. The main objective of the drive is to improve sale of train tickets and recover fine from passengers so that in future they travel only with proper tickets. Sanjay Sahu, Divisional Railway Manager
In order to prevent passengers from littering at stations and to make them aware of cleanliness, Rs 69,000 fine was recovered from 467 violators under the provisions of the Anti-Littering Law.
Sanjay Sahu, Divisional Railway Manager, said ticket checking campaign would continue in the division. He said the main objective of the drive was to improve sale of railway tickets and recover fine from passengers so that in future they travel only with proper tickets.
He said due to their collective efforts, Railways earned 34 per cent more revenue in March which was higher than target given by the head office.
