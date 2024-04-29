Patti councillor quits AAP, re-joins Congress

Tarn Taran, April 28
Kulwinder Singh Babba, municipal councillor, Patti, who after leaving the Congress party had joined the ruling AAP, has re-joined the Congress along with his supporters on Saturday at a function organised at his residence. Kulwinder Singh Babba was welcomed by Harminder Singh Gill, former MLA and the district president of the party.
Kulwinder Singh Babba declared that he would withdraw his support to the president of the Municipal Council who is a close relative of Laljit Singh Bhullar, cabinet minister and AAP candidate from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.
The function was attended by workers of the Congress party, including Dalbir Singh Shekhon, former president of the Municipal Council, Patti.
