PAU experts conduct health check of ‘ber’ trees at Golden Temple

GS Paul

Amritsar, April 5

The over three centuries old ‘ber’ (jujube) trees in the Golden Temple complex — Dukhbhanjani Beri, Ber Baba Budha Sahib and Lachi Ber — have become a centre of attraction these days.

Reason: plant pathologists and horticulture experts from Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) have come to check the health of these ancient beris and are undertaking pruning to prolong their life. These trees bore fruit. Though plucking the fruit is strictly not allowed, there’s no restriction on collecting the ones that fall down on their own as ‘parshad’.

The devotees stand under these trees to collect the fruit, considered as ‘parshad’, which may fall during the pruning process. Normally, a ber tree is known to have a healthy life between 70-100 years, yet with the efforts of PAU experts, all the three ancient trees have borne good quantum of fruits this season too.

Devotees were upbeat over the growth of Dukhbhanjani Beri. The devotees sit under it only to expect that the fruit may fall on them. Though there’s no concrete scientific reason to justify their age, the Dukhbhanjani Beri and Baba Budha Sahib Beri are understood to be over 400 years old here due to the historical fact that these were there during the 16th century Guru Ram Das era.

Earlier, the PAU team got thick layers of concrete and marble removed so that it may not squeeze the required space, air and root zone. Experts said utmost care is taken when it comes to use of pesticides as mostly ‘neem’ extract is being used to control the lac insect attack. Devotees are advised not to touch the trees as their hands could get smeared with ‘ghee’. They would be discouraged to adorn the trees with flowers or floral garlands as these would attract insects after getting decomposed.

