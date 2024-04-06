 PAU experts conduct health check of ‘ber’ trees at Golden Temple : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • PAU experts conduct health check of ‘ber’ trees at Golden Temple

PAU experts conduct health check of ‘ber’ trees at Golden Temple

PAU experts conduct health check of ‘ber’ trees at Golden Temple

Punjab Agriculture University experts observe health of three-century-old Dukhbhanjni ‘Beri’ in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar. photo: vishal kumar



Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, April 5

The over three centuries old ‘ber’ (jujube) trees in the Golden Temple complex — Dukhbhanjani Beri, Ber Baba Budha Sahib and Lachi Ber — have become a centre of attraction these days.

Reason: plant pathologists and horticulture experts from Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) have come to check the health of these ancient beris and are undertaking pruning to prolong their life. These trees bore fruit. Though plucking the fruit is strictly not allowed, there’s no restriction on collecting the ones that fall down on their own as ‘parshad’.

The devotees stand under these trees to collect the fruit, considered as ‘parshad’, which may fall during the pruning process. Normally, a ber tree is known to have a healthy life between 70-100 years, yet with the efforts of PAU experts, all the three ancient trees have borne good quantum of fruits this season too.

Devotees were upbeat over the growth of Dukhbhanjani Beri. The devotees sit under it only to expect that the fruit may fall on them. Though there’s no concrete scientific reason to justify their age, the Dukhbhanjani Beri and Baba Budha Sahib Beri are understood to be over 400 years old here due to the historical fact that these were there during the 16th century Guru Ram Das era.

Earlier, the PAU team got thick layers of concrete and marble removed so that it may not squeeze the required space, air and root zone. Experts said utmost care is taken when it comes to use of pesticides as mostly ‘neem’ extract is being used to control the lac insect attack. Devotees are advised not to touch the trees as their hands could get smeared with ‘ghee’. They would be discouraged to adorn the trees with flowers or floral garlands as these would attract insects after getting decomposed.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agriculture #Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #Sikhs


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh says his parents sent him away to live with relative in Ludhiana when he was 11

2
Trending

Kejriwal's behind-bars photo: Bhagat Singh's grandson says ‘attempt being made to compare AAP chief with martyrs’; BJP wants its removal right away

3
India

Congress releases manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha election; promises to give legal guarantee to MSP, restore J-K's statehood, scrap Agnipath scheme

4
Chandigarh

Chandigarh mayoral poll: Returning officer Anil Masih tenders unconditional apology in Supreme Court

5
Diaspora

Hindu temple in Texas sued for $1 million for branding 11-year-old child with hot iron rod as part of religious ceremony

6
Himachal

BRS leader scoffs at Kangana Ranaut over her 'Subhash Chandra Bose India's first PM' remark

7
India

‘Who’s sending?’ BJP questions foreign location pics in Congress manifesto

8
India

Merely because Arvind Kejriwal wants to run government from jail, he can't be given special privileges, ED tells court

9
Chandigarh

Body of 13-year-old Ambala boy who went missing found in car

10
Haryana

Upset over police 'inaction’, 4 of family consume poison outside ADC’s office in Haryana’s Bhiwani

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

US on high alert for Iran threat in region after Israeli strike in Syria

US on high alert for Iran threat in region after Israeli strike in Syria

Iran has said it reserves the right 'to take a decisive resp...

China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal

China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal

Already has 628 such ‘prosperous settlements’ near LAC

Indian student dies in US state of Ohio

Indian student dies in US state of Ohio

Since the beginning of 2024, there have been at least half a...

Indian-origin neurologist's UK study to revolutionise dementia diagnosis

Indian-origin neurologist's UK study to revolutionise dementia diagnosis

Permission for poll programmes in Haryana denied with abusive language in reply: AAP

Permission for poll programmes in Haryana denied with abusive language in reply: AAP

AAP leaders said they had applied for the permission for the...


Cities

View All

Doc’s arrest: Health Dept raids hospital, seizes record

Amritsar doctor’s arrest: Health Dept raids hospital, seizes record

Punjab and Haryana High Court notice to Centre, state over SGPC poll

Woman paraded naked in Valtoha

Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla wants EC to prepare report on drug addicts at booth level

From Amritsar, farm unions begin campaign against BJP

2 Hindu-dominated Assembly segments hold key in Bathinda

2 Hindu-dominated Assembly segments hold key in Bathinda

BKU (Ugrahan) continues to hold protest outside Bathinda DC’s office

~458 cr spent, depts sit on utilisation certificates

Chandigarh: Rs 458 cr spent, depts sit on utilisation certificates

Returning officer for Chandigarh mayoral poll Anil Masih tenders apology in Supreme Court

Unpardonable act, says AAP as Anil Masih tenders apology in Supreme Court

Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat: BJP not ‘vocal for local’

GST: Notices to 9 booksellers in Chandigarh

Appalled at state of affairs in Delhi Govt hospitals: L-G VK Saxena

Appalled at state of affairs in Delhi Govt hospitals: L-G VK Saxena

Don’t engage in politics, Saurabh Bhardwaj urges VK Saxena

BJP conspired to arrest CM: Sanjay Singh

‘Getting bail doesn’t mean acquittal’

Has Election Commission become BJP’s subsidiary, asks Atishi

Gang involved in sale of illegal arms busted, 4 land in police net

Gang involved in sale of illegal arms busted, 4 land in police net

Lifting set to begin, grain markets not quite ready for wheat arrival

Prime suspect held for freeing accused from police custody

Jalandhar: Retd IAS officer under scanner for forging will to usurp property, probe on

Biker killed, friend hurt in Hoshiarpur road accident

Khanna police crack whip on election code violators

Khanna police crack whip on election code violators

Infant, 2 women die as car hits trio

Two killed after being hit by train

100 fire incidents in three months, still max city buildings sans safety measures

Man fraudulently withdraws Rs 5.5 cr from father’s account, booked

Death after eating cake: 10 days on, govt takes note of Manvi’s case

Death after eating cake: 10 days on, govt takes note of Manvi’s case

Robbery foiled, five gang members held

Clubs campaign for high voter turnout

Ferozepur DC Dhiman, 7 others indicted in Rajpura land scam

Three-day lecture series concludes