Pensioners to oppose AAP candidates in poll

Amritsar, April 14
The Punjab State Pensioners and Senior Citizens’ Welfare Association in its meeting at Company Bagh here on Sunday accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of not fulfilling the promises made to them and the Sanjha Mulazam Front before the 2022 Assembly elections in Punjab.
The pensioners stated that the government has spent a huge amount of money on publicity by giving advertisements in the media but has failed to give anything to the pensioners. The association leaders said their demands regarding revision in pay commission report, medical allowance, revival of the old pension scheme, release of arrears of dearness allowance, etc, are still pending.
The association said neighbouring states such as Himachal Pradesh and Haryana were granting 50 per cent DA to the employees, significantly higher than 38 per cent in Punjab. The pensioners also complained that they were being forced to pay Rs 200 per month as professional tax even as they have retired from service.
They said that the association would oppose the AAP candidates in the coming Lok Sabha elections and make people aware of the “false and misleading” promises made by its leaders.
