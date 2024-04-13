Petrol pump staff robbed of Rs 7K cash

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 12

Two unidentified persons looted two employees of a petrol pump of Rs 7,000 at gunpoint at Bhitewad village falling under the Lopoke police station area here on late Wednesday evening.

Navtejpal Singh, owner of the petrol station, said he had deployed Shamsher Singh and Arjun Singh for filling petrol in vehicles. He said on Wednesday evening, two unidentified bike-borne persons arrived at the petrol pump and snatched the cash while pointing a pistol at him. They fled towards the Bhitewad side on their bike, which did not have the registration number plate.

The police have registered a case and launched investigations to identify the accused.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.