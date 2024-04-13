Petrol pump staff robbed of Rs 7K cash

Amritsar, April 12
Two unidentified persons looted two employees of a petrol pump of Rs 7,000 at gunpoint at Bhitewad village falling under the Lopoke police station area here on late Wednesday evening.
Navtejpal Singh, owner of the petrol station, said he had deployed Shamsher Singh and Arjun Singh for filling petrol in vehicles. He said on Wednesday evening, two unidentified bike-borne persons arrived at the petrol pump and snatched the cash while pointing a pistol at him. They fled towards the Bhitewad side on their bike, which did not have the registration number plate.
The police have registered a case and launched investigations to identify the accused.
