Photo artist Harbhajan Singh Bajwa awarded for lifetime achievements

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 14

Noted photo artist Harbhajan Singh Bajwa was awarded for his lifetime achievements by Uttam Singh Nijhar Foundation at Baba Aya Singh Riarki College, Tugalwala. The award ceremony took place on the occasion of Baisakhi. A book of photographs taken by the photo artist was also released on the occasion. The book has been edited by Naresh Kumar and Gagandeep Singh Virk and published by Baba Aya Singh Riarki College, Tugalwala.

Welcoming the writers and guests participating in the event, Principal Swaran Singh Virk said that Bajwa has handed over his library and magazines to the college and a separate wing has been established in the name of Harbhajan Singh Bajwa in the college library.

Conducting the forum, Dr Naresh Kumar, Head, Punjabi and Dogri Department, Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Dharamshala, said that Harbhajan Singh Bajwa had taken a unique initiative by clicking the photographs of Punjabi writer Gurbakhsh Singh Pritlari, Gurmat scholar Prof Sahib Singh, Sobha Singh Artist, Dr Mahinder Singh Randhawa, Principal Sant Singh Sekhon, Prof Mohan Singh, Principal Sujan Singh, Kartar Singh Duggal, Bhapa Pritam Singh Navayug, book publisher, Prabhjot Kaur and Colonel Narinderpal Singh. Baba Aya Singh Riarki College has published his work from its own resources and preserved the historical treasure.

Chairman of Punjabi Folk Heritage Academy, Ludhiana, Prof Gurbhajan Singh Gill said that Harbhajan Singh Bajwa was a great sage of contemporary times who turned to photography instead of painting. The college has also achieved glory and broken new ground by publishing the book, he said.

In his address, Bajwa said, “I have done these things not for anyone else but for my soul. Thank you if you like it.”

Chancellor of Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Dharamsala, Dr Harminder Singh Bedi, Dr Waryam Singh Sandhu, Principal Swaran Singh Virk, Chairman of Punjabi Lok Virasat Academy Prof Gurbhajan Singh Gill, Dr Satinam Singh Nijhar, Chairman of Lok Manch, Punjab, Lakhwinder Singh Johal, former Police Commissioner, Jalandhar, Gurpreet Singh Toor, Head of Punjabi Department in Doaba College, Jalandhar, Ominder Johal, Dr Colonel Shergill UK, Dr Bikramjit, Dr Gurnam Kaur Bedi, Dr Paramjit Singh Kalsi, District Language Officer, Gurdaspur and Amritsar, Dr Sukhjinder Singh Bath Canada, Deep Jagdeep Singh, Dr Gurbir Singh Brar and Principal Gagandeep Singh Virk were also present on the occasion.

