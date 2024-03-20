 Political parties not concerned about our wishes: Youth : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • Political parties not concerned about our wishes: Youth

Political parties not concerned about our wishes: Youth

Political parties not concerned about our wishes: Youth

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, March 19

With General Elections at hand, the youth do not seem to be necessarily predisposed towards any political party which they feel only promote fault lines and sectarian divide in society. While they are to prepare for the competition posed by global trends, there hardly seems to be any government-run channel to prepare them for this and offer them avenues here, forcing them to move abroad. According to experts, the unguided youth are flying abroad without evaluating themselves and its pros and cons. As a result, many of them end up wasting precious years of their career.

Migration of Indian youth an alarming trend

Lakhwinder Singh Gill, former Deputy Director, Department of Higher Education, Punjab, said large-scale migration of Indian youth to foreign countries was an alarming trend, especially from a small state like Punjab, because migration of youth also means a loss from various angles, including social. But a major question is what causes a young man to leave his place of birth, which is not an easy decision. It is simply because he doesn’t see any security and quality of life after receiving education.

Lakhwinder Singh Gill, former Deputy Director, Department of Higher Education, Punjab, said large-scale migration of Indian youth to foreign countries was an alarming trend, especially from a small state like Punjab, because migration of youth also means a loss from various angles, including social. “But a major question is what causes a young man to leave his place of birth, which is not an easy decision. It is simply because he doesn’t see any security and quality of life after receiving education.”

The states should focus on education and health sectors and have time-bound regular recruitment policy. Otherwise, the present scenario will continue to cause frustration and disappointment among the youth, pushing them towards migration. Vacant posts in government departments bring in inefficiency and social unrest, they felt.

The students, before thinking of migration, have to make proper plans. Only those who are skillful and have technical skills, have a chance of success in developed countries. Hence, migration should be a last resort, not the first priority of the youth, he commented.

A city resident Rameshinder Singh Sandhu, who after studying abroad preferred to pursue a career in the international aviation sector while based here, said a lot can be done to retain youth in their native places. The government must evolve a mechanism to ensure that private jobs offer satisfactory salaries to youngsters. Most private firms are known to pay quite less which they consider as exploitation. The government should do something about it urgently, he felt.

In addition, drugs are a big concern too. But the youth can be made busy by evincing interest in volunteer programmes in various fields. They will enrich many minds besides keeping themselves engaged, Sandhu observed. Educationists can play a creative role in these programmes by collaborating with various departments of the government. This will smarten our youth too. Such programmes are common in the West, he commented. This way, many will discover their hidden talent and interests, he added.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former Indian ambassador to US Taranjit Sandhu joins BJP, to contest Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

2
Haryana

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini carries out first cabinet expansion, inducts 8 ministers

3
Punjab

Election Commission transfers Jalandhar deputy commissioner; Punjab ADGP and DIG

4
Punjab

In run-up to Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Navjot Sidhu announces return to cricket commentary in IPL season

5
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

6
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu stumps Congress on poll eve, to enter commentary box again

7
India

Fake encounter: Bombay High Court hands life term to ex-cop and controversial encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma

8
Trending

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar welcomes K Kavitha to 'Tihar Club’,  says 'my dear Kejriwal ji, you are next now’

9
India

Supreme Court asks Centre to respond to petitions seeking stay on implementation of CAA

10
India

Tale of 2 exits in the east: Shibhu Soren’s daughter-in-law quits JMM; late Ram Vilas' brother resigns as minister

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

North Korea claims progress in developing a hypersonic missile designed to strike distant US targets

North Korea claims progress in developing a hypersonic missile designed to strike distant US targets

A hypersonic missile is among an array of high-tech weapons ...

2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun, killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids father

2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun; killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids father

The children were aged around 11 and 6 years

Misleading advertisements: Appear in court on April 2, SC directs Ramdev

Misleading advertisements: Appear in court on April 2, Supreme Court directs yoga guru Ramdev

Issues showcause notice to Patanjali, Balkrishna

Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy

Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy

Two days after the birth of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's...

India 3rd most polluted after Bangladesh, Pak

India 3rd most polluted after Bangladesh, Pakistan

Delhi worst capital | Air quality of Bihar’s Begusarai poore...


Cities

View All

No AC rides for commuters this summer without Metro buses in Amritsar

No AC rides for commuters this summer without Metro buses in Amritsar

After prolonged winter, wheat harvesting set to begin soon

Former Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Sandhu joins BJP, to contest Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

Honking on roads, functions at public places adding to noise pollution in Amritsar

Encourage children to learn Urdu, says poet Azra Naqvi

NSA Ajit Doval conferred D.Litt at Central University in Bathinda

NSA Ajit Doval conferred D.Litt at Central University in Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panel clears 3 names, Mallikarjun Kharge to take call

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panel clears 3 names, Mallikarjun Kharge to take call

INDIA VOTES 2024: 4.22 lakh voters in Panchkula,says DEO

Cyber Fraud: Elderly man duped of Rs 2.28 crore in Panchkula

Large-scale illegal mining in Ghaggar near Chatt Bir Zoo comes to light

Untreated sewage entering N-choe in Mohali area: Central Pollution Control Board

Delhi most polluted Capital in world, says Swiss report

Delhi most polluted Capital in world, says Swiss report

AAP’s Sanjay Singh takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

Enforcement Directorate can show Satyendar Jain is prima facie guilty: Supreme Court

INDIA VOTES 2024: Projects suffered as BJP MPs didn’t use MPLAD funds: Congress

AAP, BJP in slugfest over summons

INDIA VOTES 2024: Model Town residents make video to ‘awaken’ electorate

INDIA VOTES 2024: Model Town residents make video to ‘awaken’ electorate

Amid buzz about Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku joining BJP, Punjab CM meets him

Acting on plaint, EC orders transfer of Jalandhar DC

Panchal visits Sultanpur Lodhi

Youth administered oath to cast ballot

Lok Sabha elections: Ludhiana MC submits list to district official, claims 566 works in progress

Lok Sabha elections: Ludhiana MC submits list to district official, claims 566 works in progress

Migrant labourer arrested for raping, killing four-year-old

Five of interstate gang of weapon suppliers nabbed

2017 custodial death of woman at Dugri police station: High Court transfers case to CBI; hope for justice regains, says victim’s fiance

Three drug peddlers get 12 years in prison

Patiala residents at receiving end due to choked sewerage

Patiala residents at receiving end due to choked sewerage

Need to adopt lifestyle with friendly approach to nature, says Vice-Chancellor

Experts dwell on Punjabi language vis-a-vis AI

Ex-Congress Committee district president joins AAP

Breach in Bhakra Canal at Chanarthal village