Political parties not concerned about our wishes: Youth

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, March 19

With General Elections at hand, the youth do not seem to be necessarily predisposed towards any political party which they feel only promote fault lines and sectarian divide in society. While they are to prepare for the competition posed by global trends, there hardly seems to be any government-run channel to prepare them for this and offer them avenues here, forcing them to move abroad. According to experts, the unguided youth are flying abroad without evaluating themselves and its pros and cons. As a result, many of them end up wasting precious years of their career.

Lakhwinder Singh Gill, former Deputy Director, Department of Higher Education, Punjab, said large-scale migration of Indian youth to foreign countries was an alarming trend, especially from a small state like Punjab, because migration of youth also means a loss from various angles, including social. “But a major question is what causes a young man to leave his place of birth, which is not an easy decision. It is simply because he doesn’t see any security and quality of life after receiving education.”

The states should focus on education and health sectors and have time-bound regular recruitment policy. Otherwise, the present scenario will continue to cause frustration and disappointment among the youth, pushing them towards migration. Vacant posts in government departments bring in inefficiency and social unrest, they felt.

The students, before thinking of migration, have to make proper plans. Only those who are skillful and have technical skills, have a chance of success in developed countries. Hence, migration should be a last resort, not the first priority of the youth, he commented.

A city resident Rameshinder Singh Sandhu, who after studying abroad preferred to pursue a career in the international aviation sector while based here, said a lot can be done to retain youth in their native places. The government must evolve a mechanism to ensure that private jobs offer satisfactory salaries to youngsters. Most private firms are known to pay quite less which they consider as exploitation. The government should do something about it urgently, he felt.

In addition, drugs are a big concern too. But the youth can be made busy by evincing interest in volunteer programmes in various fields. They will enrich many minds besides keeping themselves engaged, Sandhu observed. Educationists can play a creative role in these programmes by collaborating with various departments of the government. This will smarten our youth too. Such programmes are common in the West, he commented. This way, many will discover their hidden talent and interests, he added.

