‘Prefer home cooked food to stay healthy’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 15

Health experts have advised residents to stay away from fried and fast food to stay healthy during the changing weather conditions. The experts stated that the residents should prefer home cooked food over street food and other items being sold in the market.

Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar said that fried food being sold in the market can not only cause stomach upset during the summer season but is also an invitation to lifestyle diseases like hypertension and diabetes. He said that simple home cooked food along with salads and lots of fluids can help stay healthy during summer months.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.