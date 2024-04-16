School bus drivers exhorted to follow traffic rules in letter & spirit

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 15

Days after the tragic road mishap that claimed the lives of six schoolchildren in Mahendargarh in Haryana, the city police on Monday held a meeting with drivers of the school buses at Delhi Public School and asked them to follow the traffic rules in letter and spirit, besides fulfilling the norms underlined in the Safe School Vahan Policy approved by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The traffic education cell while interacting with the drivers pointed out that unskilled driving and drink and drive usually lead to mishaps that snuff out precious lives and destroys families.

Sub-Inspector Daljit Singh, in charge, Traffic Education Cell of the city police, said encourage driver to keep in mind the traffic rules while driving on roads. He asked them to wear seat belts, do not drink and drive and do not jump the red lights. While elaborating on the norms under the Safe School Vahan Policy, he said the drivers should desist from using mobile phones while driving.

Traffic cops also interacted with school students and informed that commuters should necessarily wear helmets while driving two-wheelers and wear seat belts while driving four-wheelers. They also encouraged them not to indulge in underage driving which is rampant in the holy city.

Daljit Singh said drivers should not consume any type of drugs and follow the speed limits while driving school vans and buses.

After the seminar, the cops checked the first-aid kits, fire extinguishers, CCTV cameras and speed governors in the school buses. The drivers were asked to wear uniforms with name plates.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.