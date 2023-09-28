SGPC executive member calls for checking printing errors

Amritsar, September 27
The executive body of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has pointed out errors in the printing of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroops’ and urged the authorities to take preventive steps in this direction.
Gurpreet Singh Randhawa, a member of the Opposition in the SGPC executive, has written a letter to the SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami while highlighting the shortcomings in the affairs of the apex Sikh body.
He said that several mistakes were detected in some of the copies of the ‘saroop’ published by the SGPC and brought to the notice of the authorities, but in vain. “I have been repeatedly asking the SGPC authorities to adopt the printing format that was prevalent during the 1960s which was free of errors,” he said. Randhawa also raised the issue of undue interference by spouses of women members in the administration of the SGPC.
He also asked the SGPC to avoid chemical-laced perfumes in the Golden Temple complex and take measures to ensure smooth passage for devotees on the stairs of the Akal Takht that become difficult to negotiate during the rains in the absence of any mat on them.
