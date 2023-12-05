Stone for road projects laid in Jandiala Guru

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 4

Punjab Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Monday laid the foundation stone of two road projects worth Rs 27 crore in Jandiala Guru constituency. He said that these road projects will directly benefit the people of 20 villages of the constituency by providing shorter routes to travel from one place to another which will save both time and money.

Laying the foundation stone for the construction of a 17.8 km road under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) scheme from Amritsar-Mehta road at Boparai bus stand to Amritsar-Jalandhar road via Gehri Naraingarh UBDC, the minister said that the 18-feet wide road will be laid by widening the 10 feet wide track of the canal from Boparai to Gehri Naraingarh. He further said that the length of the existing bridge over the canal will be increased from 80 feet to 115 feet and the width from 16 feet to 27 feet, which will cost Rs 2,69,30,000. The Cabinet Minister said that with the construction of the road, the nearby villages will get relief in traffic. He said that according to the demands of the residents of Bhangwan village falling on the road, a drain will be constructed alongside the road near the village to drain out the rainwater.

Later, ETO laid the foundation stone for the construction of Khujala Gehri road to Khujala Tarsikka road at a cost of Rs 4,37,59,000. He said that the length of this 12-feet wide road will be about 6 km. The road will facilitate people in the villages of Court Khaira, Rasulpur, Khalhera, Gadli, Bamma, Bhangwan and Malowal.

The Public Works Minister said that the tender process for these works has been completed and a target of 11 months has been set to complete the work. He directed the officials concerned to complete the entire work in a time time-bound manner. ETO also appealed to the people to keep vigil over the ongoing development works because these roads are being constructed with people’s money, and in case they notice any deficiency in the development works, it should be brought to his notice immediately.

ETO said that the previous governments neglected the Jandiala Guru constituency in terms of development, and the road infrastructure here was not given due attention due to which the people of Jandiala Guru suffered for long.

