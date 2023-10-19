 Tarn Taran Diary: Tarn Taran and Congress party : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Tarn Taran Diary: Tarn Taran and Congress party

Tarn Taran Diary: Tarn Taran and Congress party

Tarn Taran Diary: Tarn Taran and Congress party

Dr Dharamveer Agnihotri (extreme right) with other Congress leaders.



Tarn Taran district, particularly the Vidhan Sabha constituency, is an area where the Congress party exists because of its devoted workers at the grassroots level. Dr Gurdial Singh Dhillon who remained Speaker of the Lok Sabha twice, represented Tarn Taran Vidha Sabha constituency before being elected to the Lower House of Parliament. After him, his close associate Dilbag Singh Daleke represented Tarn Taran seat in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. After the 1977 elections held in the post Emergency period, most Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha candidates representing the constituency had an Akali background. The Emergency period made the area pure panthic when in the 1977 election, Jathedar Mohan Singh Tur, the then president of SAD won by defeating Dr Gurdial Singh Dhillon and was elected an MP from here. This victory made the area ‘Panthic’ as most candidates elected from here had an Akali background. It was the election for Punjab Vidhan Sabha in 2017 when a non-Sikh Dr Dharamveer Agnihotri of the Congress was elected from Taran Taran seat. The mandate in this election was considered as a manifestation of the secular thinking of voters of the area. At present, there are four Vidhan Sabha seats in the district —- Tarn Taran, Patti, Khadoor Sahib and Khemkaran — all of which went in favour of the Congress in the 2017 elections. The winners were Dr Dharamveer Angihotri, Harminder Singh Gill, Ramanjit Singh Sikki and Sukhpal Singh Bhullar, respectively. With the death of Dr Dharamveer Agnihotri on August 27, 2022, Congress workers have become leaderless as the party high command has not nominated anyone as the constituency in-charge. In spite of this, some leaders have been trying to introduce themselves as in-charge of the constituency to make themselves accepted in the area. These leaders are Maninderpal Singh Plasauar, Harsharan Singh Mallha (both PPCC members), Rana Ranjit Singh Gandiwind (former chairman of Block Samiti, Gandiwind), Subeg Singh Dhunn (former vice-chairman of Market Committee, Tarn Taran) and Hrithik Arora, state leader of NSUI. These leaders have been establishing contacts with the party high command without break. As there was no one to redress the grievances of party workers, they were feeling disillusioned. Under these circumstances, there were reports that officials of certain departments like the police, excise and taxation, revenue, rural and panchayat departments were putting pressure on the Congress workers to go to the ruling party.

Repair manhole cover, prevent mishaps

On the main road passing through Tarn Taran city, there are as many as 67 points where pits have formed on sewer manholes. Accidents occur at these places as its level is higher than that of the road. A year back, despite the repair of the road, these caved in. The mishap points are seen on the stretch from Chabal-Amritsar bypass to the T-point on Sarhali road, with a length of 4 km. The road is the lifeline of residents of the area but the administration seems unaware of it. Social activists have requested for its repair in public welfare.

Ex-councillor honoured by Dubai Police

Dr Tarsem Singh Golan being honoured by the Dubai Police.

Dr Tarsem Singh Golan, former municipal councillor, Tarn Taran, and a social worker was honoured by Dubai Police for his outstanding values during a recent visit. Dr Tarsem is known as a book reader. He has read a number of books on Sikh history, specially written by reputed Dhadi Sohal Singh Sital and other Sikh scholars. Major, Dubai Police, Omar Muhammad Zubair Muhammad al-Marzouqi, known as Omar Al-Zubayr, who was the chief guest at the function, presented a ‘Certificate of Thanks and Appreciation‘ to Dr Golan. The certificate was given in appreciation of Dr Golan’s efforts and outstanding work in the UAE and his keenness to promote tolerance and respect for others and raise value to the community. Members of the Mubair’s Majlis too were present on the occasion. Dr Tarsem Singh Golan thanked the members of the community present.

(Contributed by gurbaxpuri)

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Tarn Taran

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

'Last warning, if you don't …': Sikh mayor in New Jersey got letters threatening to kill him, family

2
World Cup 2023

'Who asked Rizwan to perform 'namaz' on ground and why Pak journalist should comment against Hindus': Pakistan ex-cricketer takes a potshot at PCB

3
India

15 years on, court convicts 5 for murder of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan

4
Amritsar

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, schoolchildren perform ‘ardas’ at Golden Temple for drug-free Punjab

5
Trending

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi's sister dies

6
India

4% dearness allowance, MSP hike in 6 rabi crops cleared by Cabinet

7
Punjab

Supreme Court collegium recommends names of 5 advocates for appointment as judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court

8
Diaspora

British Sikh woman ex-cop sentenced for slapping 12-year-old schoolboy

9
Entertainment

Zeenat Aman on her eloping, borrowed jewellery and dresses, tells youngsters to 'not break their bank' on pressure to spend on clothes

10
World

UNSC fails to adopt resolution on Israel-Palestine conflict after veto by US

Don't Miss

View All
Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Top News

Israel will let Egypt deliver some aid to Gaza as doctors struggle to treat hospital blast victims

Israel will let Egypt deliver some aid to Gaza as doctors struggle to treat hospital blast victims

As supplies run out, many families in Gaza have cut down to ...

How a tattoo, stolen wireless set led police to TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's killers

How a tattoo, stolen wireless set led police to TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's killers

A bullet hit her in the temple leaving her dead on the spot

BSF man shoots himself dead in J-K after wife commits suicide in Rajasthan

BSF man shoots himself dead in J-K after wife dies by suicide

Officials say the couple had fought on the phone before the ...

Sikh boy who was assaulted in New York bus says 'shaken' as his ‘turban was specifically targeted’

Sikh youth who was assaulted in New York bus says 'shaken' as his ‘turban was specifically targeted’

Says 'I am shaken and angered by this attack, no one should ...

US police release video of fatal shooting of Black man in Georgia

US police release video of fatal shooting of Black man in Georgia

Leonard Allan Cure, 53, died on Monday after a Camden County...


Cities

View All

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurates Gully Cricket League

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurates Gully Cricket League in Amritsar

Ward watch: Garbage heaps, broken streets, low water pressure rile residents

Uttar Pradesh resident nabbed by BSF while trying to cross over to Pakistan

Bikram Majithia flays CM Mann for holding political event at Golden Temple plaza

SGPC resents CM's approach to civic issues around Golden Temple

Petrol bomb attack: Kotkapura cops bring three on production warrant

Petrol bomb attack: Kotkapura cops bring three on production warrant

No end to Punjab's paddy pangs amid millers' stir, 67% of crop yet to be lifted

Finally, UT revises EV Policy

Finally, Chandigarh revises Electric Vehicle Policy

Opposition, Mayor protest against Chandigarh Admn for stopping non-electric vehicles' registration, BJP councillors stay away

Now, civic body to deal with monkey menace

Teams crack down on unauthorised vendors

MC kicks off process to hire firm for running FASTag-based parking lots

Monthly relief amount for Delhi’s Kashmiri migrant families raised

Monthly relief amount for Delhi’s Kashmiri migrant families raised

Delhi govt to launch campaign against industrial pollution

Gangsters wanted in murder bid case held from Mumbai

Jalandhar: Gangsters wanted in murder bid case held from Mumbai

Fugitive in murder case in police net

3 housing scheme allottees call on Asst Commissioner

Admn to issue 17 licences for sale of firecrackers in Kapurthala

Sound system ‘set on fire’ at Dasehra Ground

Paddy glut in mandis, 2.37 LMT stock arrives in Ludhiana district, 94 per cent procured

Paddy glut in mandis, 2.37 LMT stock arrives in Ludhiana district, 94 per cent procured

I-T raids continue on Trident, Bectors Food groups in Ludhiana

Commuters violate speed limit norms on new elevated highway

Shop gutted in fire

2 Ludhiana MC staff suspended for accepting bribe

Parties in Patiala gear up for municipal corporation poll

Parties in Patiala gear up for municipal corporation poll

Wrong marking row: Punjabi varsity completes re-evaluation of papers

After shelling out Rs 100 crore for maintenance, PDA out of funds

1 held with 2.6-kg opium

Non-functional street lights irk commuters