Tarn Taran Diary: Tarn Taran and Congress party

Tarn Taran district, particularly the Vidhan Sabha constituency, is an area where the Congress party exists because of its devoted workers at the grassroots level. Dr Gurdial Singh Dhillon who remained Speaker of the Lok Sabha twice, represented Tarn Taran Vidha Sabha constituency before being elected to the Lower House of Parliament. After him, his close associate Dilbag Singh Daleke represented Tarn Taran seat in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. After the 1977 elections held in the post Emergency period, most Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha candidates representing the constituency had an Akali background. The Emergency period made the area pure panthic when in the 1977 election, Jathedar Mohan Singh Tur, the then president of SAD won by defeating Dr Gurdial Singh Dhillon and was elected an MP from here. This victory made the area ‘Panthic’ as most candidates elected from here had an Akali background. It was the election for Punjab Vidhan Sabha in 2017 when a non-Sikh Dr Dharamveer Agnihotri of the Congress was elected from Taran Taran seat. The mandate in this election was considered as a manifestation of the secular thinking of voters of the area. At present, there are four Vidhan Sabha seats in the district —- Tarn Taran, Patti, Khadoor Sahib and Khemkaran — all of which went in favour of the Congress in the 2017 elections. The winners were Dr Dharamveer Angihotri, Harminder Singh Gill, Ramanjit Singh Sikki and Sukhpal Singh Bhullar, respectively. With the death of Dr Dharamveer Agnihotri on August 27, 2022, Congress workers have become leaderless as the party high command has not nominated anyone as the constituency in-charge. In spite of this, some leaders have been trying to introduce themselves as in-charge of the constituency to make themselves accepted in the area. These leaders are Maninderpal Singh Plasauar, Harsharan Singh Mallha (both PPCC members), Rana Ranjit Singh Gandiwind (former chairman of Block Samiti, Gandiwind), Subeg Singh Dhunn (former vice-chairman of Market Committee, Tarn Taran) and Hrithik Arora, state leader of NSUI. These leaders have been establishing contacts with the party high command without break. As there was no one to redress the grievances of party workers, they were feeling disillusioned. Under these circumstances, there were reports that officials of certain departments like the police, excise and taxation, revenue, rural and panchayat departments were putting pressure on the Congress workers to go to the ruling party.

Repair manhole cover, prevent mishaps

On the main road passing through Tarn Taran city, there are as many as 67 points where pits have formed on sewer manholes. Accidents occur at these places as its level is higher than that of the road. A year back, despite the repair of the road, these caved in. The mishap points are seen on the stretch from Chabal-Amritsar bypass to the T-point on Sarhali road, with a length of 4 km. The road is the lifeline of residents of the area but the administration seems unaware of it. Social activists have requested for its repair in public welfare.

Ex-councillor honoured by Dubai Police

Dr Tarsem Singh Golan being honoured by the Dubai Police.

Dr Tarsem Singh Golan, former municipal councillor, Tarn Taran, and a social worker was honoured by Dubai Police for his outstanding values during a recent visit. Dr Tarsem is known as a book reader. He has read a number of books on Sikh history, specially written by reputed Dhadi Sohal Singh Sital and other Sikh scholars. Major, Dubai Police, Omar Muhammad Zubair Muhammad al-Marzouqi, known as Omar Al-Zubayr, who was the chief guest at the function, presented a ‘Certificate of Thanks and Appreciation‘ to Dr Golan. The certificate was given in appreciation of Dr Golan’s efforts and outstanding work in the UAE and his keenness to promote tolerance and respect for others and raise value to the community. Members of the Mubair’s Majlis too were present on the occasion. Dr Tarsem Singh Golan thanked the members of the community present.

(Contributed by gurbaxpuri)

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Tarn Taran