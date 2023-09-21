Tarn Taran: Woman, daughter booked for creating ruckus in SDM court

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 20

A woman identified as Rupinder Kaur and her mother Kuljit Kaur, residents of Beharipur village, who created ruckus at the office of the Khadoor Sahib SDM on September 14, were booked by the Goindwal Sahib police on Tuesday.

The police said the duo entered the SDM office while they were live on social media via mobile phone. Rupinder came to the SDM court in connection with her appearance in a case. She entered the SDM office and inquired about the record of her case that was pending in the court.

SDM Deepak Bhatia said he tried his best to convince her to follow the rules to get the record but she did not listen. The SDM said Rupinder’s act not only created disturbance but also wasted the precious time of the court leading to the harassment of the general public. Both the suspects were absconding, the police said.

#Khadoor Sahib #Tarn Taran