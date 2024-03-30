Three-day hockey tourney begins

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 29

The three-day All Open Hockey Tournament was inaugurated at the playgrounds of Sant Baba Tara Singh Sporty Academy, Sarhali, on Friday by Baba Sukha Singh, head of the Kar Seva sect, Sarhali Sahib. There was a huge gathering present to watch the proceedings.

Baba Sukha Singh said that the Sport Academy would have its own astroturf hockey field along with other world class facilities. Baba Sukha Singh stressed that in the present circumstances, it was necessary for society to attract the youth toward sports to channelise their energy in a positive way.

Jasbir Singh, Principal, Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College, Sarhali, said that 16 hockey teams from across Punjab, Haryana and Jammu have registered for the tournament. The winner would be given a cash prize of Rs 61,000 followed by Rs 41,000 cash prize to the runners-up. The final tourney would be held on March 31.

