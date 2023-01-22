Three held with 425-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 21

The Cantonment police have arrested two persons, including a college student, for drug peddling and recovered 275-gm heroin from their possession. They were identified as Harjinder Singh Jhand of Peer Colony and Arshdeep Singh of Chheharta.

A case was registered against them. They were produced in a court and brought on two-day police remand for further interrogation. During a preliminary probe, it was found that Arshdeep was a student of a reputed college here.

Meanwhile, the Gharinda police have arrested a man with 150-gm heroin. He was identified as Sham Singh of Navi Abadi in Attari. He was arrested by a police party near the Attari railway station. A further probe was under way.