Three held with 425-gm heroin

Amritsar, January 21
The Cantonment police have arrested two persons, including a college student, for drug peddling and recovered 275-gm heroin from their possession. They were identified as Harjinder Singh Jhand of Peer Colony and Arshdeep Singh of Chheharta.
A case was registered against them. They were produced in a court and brought on two-day police remand for further interrogation. During a preliminary probe, it was found that Arshdeep was a student of a reputed college here.
Meanwhile, the Gharinda police have arrested a man with 150-gm heroin. He was identified as Sham Singh of Navi Abadi in Attari. He was arrested by a police party near the Attari railway station. A further probe was under way.
