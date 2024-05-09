VB arrests architect for accepting bribe

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 8

Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested architect Sahil Bihari Sharma when he was accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, an official said today.

The official said the accused has been arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by Pirthipal Singh, a resident of Mirakot Chowk, Amritsar.

The VB official said the complainant had approached them and alleged that the accused has demanded Rs 20,000 to help him in getting issued a no objection certificate (NOC) for sale of his shop from officials of Municipal Corporation, Amritsar.

The official said after a preliminary investigation, a VB team laid a trap and caught Sharma red handed while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

The VB has registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The accused would be produced in a competent court on Thursday, the official added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.