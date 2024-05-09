VB arrests architect for accepting bribe

Amritsar, May 8
Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested architect Sahil Bihari Sharma when he was accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, an official said today.
The official said the accused has been arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by Pirthipal Singh, a resident of Mirakot Chowk, Amritsar.
The VB official said the complainant had approached them and alleged that the accused has demanded Rs 20,000 to help him in getting issued a no objection certificate (NOC) for sale of his shop from officials of Municipal Corporation, Amritsar.
The official said after a preliminary investigation, a VB team laid a trap and caught Sharma red handed while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.
The VB has registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The accused would be produced in a competent court on Thursday, the official added.
