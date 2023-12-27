Vigilance Bureau nabs SI for taking Rs 50K bribe

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 26

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) of Punjab today arrested a sub-inspector (SI) posted in the economic offences wing of the Amritsar police commissionerate’s office for accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

A Punjab VB spokesperson said the accused sub-inspector, Kulwant Singh, was arrested on a complaint filed by Suraj Mehta, a resident of Gopal Das Road, Amritsar. The complainant had approached the VB, claiming that SI Kulwant had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from him in exchange for getting an interim stay on the arrest of his father in a case registered against him.

The spokesperson added that, following a preliminary investigation into the complaint, a VB team from the Amritsar range laid a trap and caught SI Kulwant Singh red-handed in the presence of two official witnesses as he was receiving a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant. He stated that a case has been registered against the cop under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station (Amritsar range). Further investigation into the matter is currently under way.

