Vigilance Bureau nabs SI for taking Rs 50K bribe

Amritsar, December 26
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) of Punjab today arrested a sub-inspector (SI) posted in the economic offences wing of the Amritsar police commissionerate’s office for accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.
A Punjab VB spokesperson said the accused sub-inspector, Kulwant Singh, was arrested on a complaint filed by Suraj Mehta, a resident of Gopal Das Road, Amritsar. The complainant had approached the VB, claiming that SI Kulwant had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from him in exchange for getting an interim stay on the arrest of his father in a case registered against him.
The spokesperson added that, following a preliminary investigation into the complaint, a VB team from the Amritsar range laid a trap and caught SI Kulwant Singh red-handed in the presence of two official witnesses as he was receiving a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant. He stated that a case has been registered against the cop under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station (Amritsar range). Further investigation into the matter is currently under way.
Caught red-handed
- Suraj Mehta, a resident of Gopal Das Road, accused the SI of demanding Rs 50,000 from him in exchange for getting an interim stay on the arrest of his father in a case registered against him
- A VB team from the Amritsar range laid a trap and caught SI Kulwant Singh red-handed in the presence of two official witnesses as he was receiving a bribe of Rs 50,000
