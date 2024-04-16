Vigilance nabs ASI for taking Rs 5K bribe

Amritsar, April 15
The Vigilance Bureau here has arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Nachhatar Singh posted at the Ajnala police station for allegedly seeking and accepting graft of Rs 5,000. He was nabbed following a complaint lodged by Avtar Singh of Shamsherpur village in Fatehgarh Churian here.
The VB spokesman said the complainant alleged that the ASI was demanding Rs 10,000 for favouring his son during investigation in the case registered against him at the Ajnala police station. He said following this, Vigilance sleuths laid a trap and arrested the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant in the presence of official witnesses.
Vigilance Bureau officials said a case under the prevention of corruption act was registered against him at the VB police station in Amritsar Range. He would be produced before the local court tomorrow seeking his police custody for further investigations.
