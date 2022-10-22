Woman ends life, husband arrested for dowry death

Amritsar, October 21
Chheharta police have arrested a man, identified as Rahul Sharma, a resident of Sunny Enclave on Ram Tirath Road, on charges of dowry death after his wife succumbed in a hospital here on Thursday.
Perturbed over alleged harassment by the accused, the victim, Tania (28), had consumed some poisonous substance on Wednesday.
Sita Devi, mother of the victim, told the police that her younger daughter Tania was married to Rahul around two years ago. She alleged that after marriage, the accused and her in-laws started harassing her mentally and physically for bringing insufficient dowry. She told them about this a number of times. Last year, Rahul purchased a new house at Sunny Enclave located on Ram Tirath Road here, she said.
Sita Devi alleged that Rahul demanded cash while harassing her. She said the family gave him Rs 1.5 lakh at that time. However, Rahul’s mother Suman demanded new furniture for the house also. She said they bought the furniture but after this their greed increased and they sought Rs 1 lakh in cash for buying a new Bullet motorcycle. She alleged that due to continuous harassment by her in-laws, Tania consumed some poisonous substance. She was taken to the hospital and Rahul informed them about this.
Jatinder Singh, investigating officer, said a case under Sections 304-B and 498-A of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Rahul who was arrested.
Had sought money for buying bullet bike
