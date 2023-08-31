Woman, paramour end lives by jumping into gurdwara sarovar

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 30

Woman and her paramour committed suicide by jumping into the sarovar of historical Gurdwara Damdama Sahib near Khadoor Sahib on Tuesday. Their bodies were recovered and cremated by members of the respective families on Wednesday in Khadoor Sahib.

The Goindwal Sahib police said the deceased had been identified as Jagjit Singh (25), a resident of Khadoor Sahib, and Gurpreet Kaur (35), wife of Nirmal Singh, also from Khadoor Sahib.

Jagjit was unmarried and Gurpreet was the mother of two kids. Balbir Singh, a relative of Jagjit, said he had developed illicit relations with Gurpreet, who was his neighbour in the village. Both wanted to marry each other. Due to some odd circumstances neither Jagjit’s family was ready to accept this relationship nor Gurpreet’s kin wanted her to marry again without getting divorce and leave her kids behind.

Before ending their lives by suicide, Jagjit informed his aunt (mother’s sister) on cellphone that they were going to take the extreme step.

Inspector Sukhbir Singh, SHO, Goindwal Sahib, said a report under Section 174 of the CrPC had been registered in this regard.

