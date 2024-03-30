Amritsar: Youth beaten to death, 5 held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 29

A quarrel over sharing of the cost of liquor led to the killing of a 21-year-old youth, identified as Ankit Bawa of Fatehgarh Shukarchak village here.

The deceased youth was missing for the past two days. On Thursday, his body was found near Uthian village canal. The body was wrapped in a blanket and had injury marks.

Following a complaint by the deceased’s father Sushil Kumar, the police have booked Ankit’s friend Jatinder Singh of Fatehgarh Shukarchak village. Following investigation, the police have arrested five persons, including Jatinder Singh, for the murder.

Besides Jatinder, the police have arrested Sahil Singh, Lovjit Singh, Dilbagh Singh and Charanjit Singh, all residents of the same village.

Amarjit Masih, Station House officer (SHO) of the Kamboh police station and investigation officer in the case, said Ankit’s father told the police that his son left with Jatinder, who had called Ankit. But his son Jatinder did not return till late night. The family members were searching for him when they saw people gathered at a ‘kutcha’ pavement along the Uthian village canal. They were shocked to see Ankit’s body.

Sushil Kumar alleged that the accused had killed his son as he objected to his friendship with Jatinder, who was allegedly a drunkard and addict.

Masih said following the statement of Sushil Kumar, the police arrested Jatinder from the Jethuwal bazaar. During interrogation, he reportedly confessed the crime and spilled the beans about the killing.

It is alleged that the victim and accused were having drinks near Shukarchak canal, when a quarrel erupted over sharing the amount for procuring liquor. All accused allegedly thrashed the victim brutally, leading to his death.

