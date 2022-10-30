Youth booked for rape

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 29

The women police station booked a youth identified as Ramandeep Singh of Ramgarhia Mohalla in Verka for allegedly raping a girl on the pretext of marriage.

Accused made ‘false’ promise of marriage The complainant told the police that Ramandeep made physical relations with her on promise of marriage. Both the families had also agreed for their marriage. However, a day before the marriage, the family of the boy told that the Ramandeep has ran away from the house, the girl said.

A case under Sections 376 and 342 of the IPC was registered.

The complainant alleged that though both the families of the accused and the victim had agreed for marriage, the accused fled away from the house a before the solemnisation of marriage. The incident had occurred in March but an FIR was registered with the police yesterday.

The victim told the police that Ramandeep lured her on pretext of marriage. She alleged in January month, the accused took her to his house where he forced her to make physical relations with her. She said after a few days, when her health condition deteriorated, Ramandeep dropped her at home.

The complainant persuaded her family to meet the parents of the boy for arranging the marriage. However, the family of the boy refused the marriage proposal. Perturbed over this, she threatened to lodge a complaint against Ramandeep following which they agreed for marriage. She said both the families fixed March 4 as the date of marriage. She said a day before the marriage, boy’s family said that he had taken some ‘wrong medicine’. Later in the night, Ramandeep’s father called and said that his son had run away from the house.

Dalbir Kaur, investigating officer, said a case under Sections 376 and 342 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Ramandeep and further investigations were under progress.