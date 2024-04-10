Youth from Dera Baba Nanak found murdered in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 9

A youth from Dera Baba Nanak town was found murdered with sharp weapons on Monday night. The deceased was identified as Sandeep Singh, alias Shera. He was facing several criminal cases.

Notorious gangster Happy Pachhia claimed in a “Facebook post” that he murdered Sandeep Singh. Happy wrote in his alleged Facebook post that they murdered a police informer last night. Sandeep was working for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the police.

Another informer Hardeep Chawla, was also murdered by the same assailants on January 1, 2024, in Dera Baba Nanak. Sandeep had helped the police in arresting those who were wanted in Chawla’s murder.

However, senior police officials denied that the gangster had any connection with Sandeep’s murder. They said six cases were registered against Sandeep. “An investigation is being conducted regarding the Facebook post that has gone viral. A preliminary probe has revealed that the post has been uploaded from the account of someone residing abroad,” said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, Sandeep’s family members stated that the police personnel in the civvies often used to come to their house. Even on Saturday, a police officer in a civil uniform visited their house and took Sandeep with him.

On Monday night, the family got phone call that Sandeep had been murdered. The police have registered a case against unidentified persons and initiated investigation into the matter.

