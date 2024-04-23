Youth posts ‘reel’ on police, detained

Amritsar, April 22
A youth was detained for making a ‘reel’ while coming out of a police station and posting it on social media.
Sanampreet Singh, a resident of Raipur Khurd village in Tarsikka, said his friend had captured the video in 2021 when he had gone to the police station for taking a character certificate.
He said after two years, he edited the video with a Punjabi song meaning he was released after bribing the police and posted it on his Instagram account. He was later let off with a warning.
The video got the attention of social media wing of the rural police who immediately launched a probe and identified the youth. Sanampreet was summoned to the police station for clarification. The police also posted the same on their social media account, urging the people not to indulge in such things that could invite trouble for them.
