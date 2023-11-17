Youth shot at, four booked for murder bid

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 16

A youth, identified as Neeraj Kumar (23), a resident of Housing Board Colony, Ranjit Avenue, was shot at by four persons when he was answering a call on his mobile outside the BSNL officer near Beant Park here on Thursday.

The accused fled away from the spot while the accused was rushed to a private hospital for treatment. His condition is stated to be serious but stable, said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Varinder Singh Khosa. The victim suffered four bullet injuries on his back and leg.

He said on the statement of the victim’s father Surinder Singh, the police registered a case of attempt to murder and under the Arms Act against four persons. Among those booked included Sarthak, his father Deepak Sharma, and Anmol, all residents of Majitha Road, and an unidentified person.

Surinder Singh told the police that his son worked as a cab driver with BSNL. He goes to office at 4am and returns at 4pm. He said he used to give breakfast to his son at 8am. He said today when he went to give breakfast to his son, he saw his son answering a phone call outside his office.

He said a Verna car came there and Sarthak and Anmol came out of it. While challenging they fired four shots at him leaving him in a pool of blood. Anmol also hit him with a sharp-edged weapon. He said when he raised an alarm, the accused fled away from the spot in their car. He said Sarthak’s father Deepak Sharma and one unidentified person was also there in the car.

Khosa said raids were on to nab the suspects who were absconding since the incident. He said Sarthak had a fight with Neeraj while playing. He said earlier too they had attacked him twice.

