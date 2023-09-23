Day 1: iPhone 15 sees 100% more sales than iPhone 14

PTI

New Delhi, September 22

Sale of Apple’s iPhone 15 is estimated to have registered a 100% growth compared to that of the iPhone 14 series on the first day with high demand for made-in-India iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models, according to industry sources.

Apple has for the first time made available the ‘made-in-India’ iPhone on the same day it started selling the devices in the country and other parts of the globe.

“Till 6 pm, the sales of iPhone 15 series have recorded over 100% growth on Day 1 compared to the sale of iPhone 14,”an industry source, who did not wish to be identified, said.